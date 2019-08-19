Aavin price hike: tea, coffee cost more

Following the hike in price of Aavin milk by ₹ 6 per litre, tea shops and hotels have increased the price of tea and coffee from Monday.

The orange pack, which is full cream milk, is used by most of the shops for making tea and coffee and the price was increased from ₹ 45 per litre to ₹ 51 per litre. This has pushed the price of tea and coffee ranging from ₹ 2 to ₹ 4 respectively in most of the tea shops and the hike is from ₹ 3 to ₹ 6 in hotels in the city.

However, most of the shops in rural areas are yet to increase the price fearing of losing their business. “The price of tea was hiked from ₹ 8 to ₹ 10 from Monday”, said C. Thangaraj, who runs a tea stall on S.K.C. Road. He added that since he cannot compromise in the quality of tea served to the customers, the price was hiked.

A few shopkeepers said that they were purchasing milk produced by private companies that hiked the price two months ago. “But we did not hike the price then as we feared losing our business”, said Pandian, a stall owner near bus stand who increased the price from Monday. He said that more than 70% of his business is through selling tea while coffee is less than 20%. Since it is a habit for people to consume tea, we hope our business will not get affected, says Pugal, who sells tea to construction workers. “We are energised by the tea which goes up to four cups a day. We were spending ₹ 7 a cup for tea earlier, but now it’s ₹ 10 a cup”, said Kumar, a daily wage earner at Solar.

Apart from tea stalls and hotels, bakeries making milk-based beverages, ice cream making units, curd and other items made of milk are also expected to go up in the coming days. A few shopkeepers also said that they are planning to reduce the size of cups thereby not increasing the price.