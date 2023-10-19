Aavin plans to extend loans to two lakh new dairy farmers: Minister 

October 19, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Aavin was looking forward to giving an impetus to milk procurement and sale by extending loans to two lakh prospective dairy farmers across the State, said T. Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Of the 96,000 farmers identified under Aavin’s KYC (Know Your Customer) drive in Coimbatore last year, only 2,500 farmers had been covered so far, the Minister said and instructed officials to expand the drive in the coming months. He was chairing a review meeting attended by officials of his ministry and those of line departments.

Mr. Thangaraj said a skill training programme had been started for 120 Aavin employees in Coimbatore. “To encourage the youth to take up dairy business, measures need to be taken by the district authorities to provide loan assistance and training to set up small dairy farms and buy quality cows,” the Minister said.

Calling upon officials from food safety and pollution control departments to work together to report and check cases of adulteration, the Minister emphasised the need to step up milk supply to tribal settlements in the district by increasing procurement under the District Livelihoods Support Programme.

“We are also focusing on better quality palm fronds that can be fed to native cow varieties for better quality of milk. On the plan to place 6,000 milk analysers at collection centres across the State, the task has been completed to the extent of 40%,” the Minister told mediaperons.

The sale of milk in Tamil Nadu had increased by 8% this year and the milk cooperative reduced the electricity bill by ₹42 lakh this year, Mr. Thangaraj said.