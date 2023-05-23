Aavin milk producers’ union unit in Krishnagiri inspected

May 23, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

Collector K.M.Sarayu inspected the Aavin Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union production unit here, where she saw the milk processing chain that feeds the State-run milk cooperative union, on Tuesday.

Krishnagiri Aavin Cooperative Milk Producers Union procures over 77,000 ltrs of milk every day. Of this, 28000 litres is retained for distribution in Krisnagiri and 40,000 litres transported to Chennai for distribution. The remaining milk is used for milk productions and sweets. The Aavin plant administration was instructed to keep the milk processing area clean and free from any contamination.

The Collector also instructed the officials to prepare a detailed project report to prevent the inflow of rain water or sewage from the habitations around the plant. Further, the officials were also asked to create sewage channel to release sewerage water.

