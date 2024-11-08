Aavin milk price will not be increased, says Minister

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development R.S. Raja Kannappan on Friday said the price of Aavin milk will not be increased.

The Minister along with Tourism Minister R. Rajendran inspected the milk chilling centre works at Salem Aavin plant premises.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Kannappan said that regarding the incentive for the milk producers, soon a good decision will be taken. Action would be taken if other products are sold in Aavin booths. As Aavin is functioning on service motto, the price of milk will not be increased, he added.

Later, the Minister inspected the work on a milk chilling centre at Rasipuram in Namakkal district.

