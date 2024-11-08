 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aavin milk price will not be increased, says Minister

Published - November 08, 2024 06:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development R.S. Raja Kannappan on Friday said the price of Aavin milk will not be increased.

The Minister along with Tourism Minister R. Rajendran inspected the milk chilling centre works at Salem Aavin plant premises.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Kannappan said that regarding the incentive for the milk producers, soon a good decision will be taken. Action would be taken if other products are sold in Aavin booths. As Aavin is functioning on service motto, the price of milk will not be increased, he added.

Later, the Minister inspected the work on a milk chilling centre at Rasipuram in Namakkal district.

Published - November 08, 2024 06:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.