Aavin launches sweets and paneer in Salem

The Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producer’s Federation Limited (Aavin), Salem, has launched “Palm Jaggery premium Moti Pak”, “Palm Jaggery Millet Ladoo” and paneer for the Deepavali here recently.

District Collector S.A. Raman launched the sweets and paneer at the Collectorate in the presence of Aavin president V. Jeyaraman, District Revenue Officer R. Dhivakar, Aavin general manager R. Narmada Devi and other officials.

While the ladoo is made of millets, palm jaggery, almond, cashewnut, groundnut, coconut and ghee, the Moti Pak is made of condensed milk and palm jaggery, Mr. Raman said.

He claimed that 100 gram paneer contains 18 gram protein and calcium essential for the body.

The Collector said that sweets and paneer are available at all Aavin retail outlets and through agents.

“A sales target of 30 tonne has been fixed for this year,” Mr. Raman said.

Orders can be placed with the mobile numbers, Salem – 97516 94664, 94430 26950, Mettur and Edappadi – 94880 62377.