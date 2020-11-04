Aavin focuses on bulk sales for Deepavali

Aavin Coimbatore has formed special teams that will look at institutional sale of sweets in the district for Deepavali.

R. Ravikumar, general manager of Aavin Coimbatore (Tamilnadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation), said special teams were formed to focus on bulk orders.

Aavin is looking at sale of 10 tonnes of sweets this year during Deepavali in the district, which were launched recently. The higher sales will come from the new varieties of sweets launched this year. Aavin has launched Bombay badam halwa, chocolate nuts burfi, Bombay mundiri halwa, chocolate kaju katli, and pista nuts burfi. It launched kaju katli last year.

These will be available in 250 gm and 500 gm packs for retail consumers and also as assorted sweets packets.

“We sell about three tonnes of sweets - mysore pak and kaju katli - every month in the district. This year, we have launched new varieties of sweets for Deepavali and plan to continue selling these during the rest of the year too,” he said.

The sales this festival season will be through its outlets, wholesale dealers and institutional buyers. The monthly sales of milk products (except milk) by Aavin in the district is for ₹1.73 crore. It used to be about ₹1.4 crore a month last year, he said.