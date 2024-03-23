ADVERTISEMENT

Aavin denies reports of worms in milk, says it sells only quality products

March 23, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Erode District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited (Aavin) has issued a statement denying reports of worms in milk packets sold in the Veerappanchatiram area. The company clarified that it sells only quality products and the allegations are untrue.

A team comprising the general manager, deputy general managers, and assistant general managers conducted a field inquiry after reports of worms in milk packets surfaced in the media. The team verified the milk packets and found no evidence of worms. The Aavin statement highlighted that the company produces quality milk and uses modern technology in every process. The milk is tested at each stage and filtered through micro filters before being packed and distributed to consumers.

The company requested the public not to believe in rumours that are intended to tarnish its reputation, as they have not received any complaints from consumers in the last 25 years.

