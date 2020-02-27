Aavin booth run exclusively by transwomen opened in the Nilgiris

Due to discrimination, Sowmya, a transwoman, found it difficult to find work in private firms in the past. However, due to an initiative spearheaded by the Nilgiris district administration and the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited, Sowmya, along with four other women have begun to operate an Aavin booth in the heart of Udhagamandalam town.

The Aavin booth, located in Charring Cross, was inaugurated by M. Vallalar, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited and the Commissioner of Milk Production and Dairy Development, as well as the Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya on Thursday.

“The government has given us a tremendous opportunity to prosper economically and help us build a livelihood. It is an extremely happy moment for all five of us, and we hope that people will come to accept us and buy Aavin products from our stall,” said Ms. Sowmya, who said that all five women operating the stall are part of the Nilgiris district transgenders self-help group.

Mr. Vallalar said that this was the first Aavin stall in the State that was being run by people from the third gender. “We hope that they succeed, and many people buy products from the stall, so that such an initiative can be expanded to other parts of the State,” said Mr. Vallalar.

He also said that efforts are being taken to revive “inactive” milk societies in the district to increase milk production. Meanwhile, steps to increase the population of the Toda buffalo, an indigenous breed of cattle, as well as to increase milk production among the breed are also being looked into, he said.