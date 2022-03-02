Aatral Foundation renovates six government schools in Erode and Tiruppur

Aatral Foundation that focuses on improving government schools and providing protected drinking water to students have so far renovated six government schools in Erode and Tiruppur districts.

A. Ashok Kumar, chairman of the foundation and chairman of chain of International Schools - TIPS, said that all the projects focused on renovating classrooms, replacing damaged roofs, walls and floors and renovation of toilets that were found to be in bad shape in the schools at Lakkapuram, Veerappanchatiram and Avalpoondurai in Erode district and at Palayakottai Pudur, Ekkada Palayam and Vellakovil in Tiruppur district. “Works in each school were carried out at a cost of ₹15 lakh”, he said.

Recently, the Corporation Primary School at Veerappanchatiram was renovated and was handed over to the school by the Foundation. At present, the Foundation has begun renovation work at a school in Tiruchi district. Mr. Ashok said that the primary duty of the youth, volunteers and the general public should be to improve the public schools so that it benefits the entire community. The Foundation believes that everyone has a stake in the development of our society and its members, especially basic education which shapes the next generation and creates leaders among us”, he said.