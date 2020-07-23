AAI warns against fake recruitment ads

SALEM

23 July 2020 19:36 IST

Airport Authority of India authorities here have warned the public not to be deceived by fake advertisements on recruitment by the organisation.

In a release, AAI said that certain unidentified websites are showing vacancies in AAI on their websites. The AAI clarified in a release that no website or agencies has been authorised to show recruitments on its website or to receive applications.

According to officials, all vacancies in AAI are notified in its website www.aai.aero and in Employment News and in leading newspapers. AAI clarified that online application fee is payable at the time of online registration and no other payments are sought at any stage of recruitment, a release said.

It also advised the public to contact the nearest police station, if they come in contact with such unscrupulous elements.