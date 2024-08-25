Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati has given ‘enter upon’ permission to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for 472.32 acres to expand the Coimbatore International Airport.

Coimbatore MP Ganapthi P. Rajkumar told reporters here on Saturday that the Collector issued the orders on Friday, based on a decision taken on August 16 by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other Ministers to unconditionally hand over the land acquired for the expansion to the AAI. “This is a policy decision taken by the State government to ensure the development of the western districts,” he said.

The Collector said that of the 468.83 acres of patta land in five villages (Irugur, Neelambur, Kalapatty, Singanallur, and Uppilipalayam), 97 % of the land was acquired and ₹1,848 crore was disbursed as compensation to land owners. The remaining land, including boothan, open area reservation, and nearly eight acres facing legal issues, would be acquired soon.

Total area for expansion of Coimbatore airport - 632.95 acres

Patta land - 468.83 acres

Other department land - 134.75 acres

Poramboke land - 29.37 acres

Villages covered - Irugur, Neelambur, Kalapatty, Singanallur and Uppilipalayam

As for the 134.32 acres of defence land, the Ministry of Defence has given ‘working’ permission. The State and Central governments need to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), after which ‘enter upon’ permission would be issued. Of the 29.37 acres of poramboke land, there is no objection for about 20 acres. The total area for the project is 632.95 acres, and ‘enter upon’ permission has been issued for 451.74 acres of patta land and 20.58 acres of poramboke land, he added.

Three “missing links” have been identified to strengthen connectivity to the airport. The survey numbers of these areas have been given to the Airport Director, who has written to the AAI. If the width of the roads is decided, the area to be acquired would be finalised, and steps would be taken, the Collector said.

“We hope that the Central government will take immediate steps now to expand the airport,” Mr. Rajkumar said.