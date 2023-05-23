AAI conducts workshop on height clearance for structures

May 23, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday organised a workshop on the No Objection Certificate Application System (NOCAS), a platform for online applications for height clearance for structures in and around Coimbatore International Airport. Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan inaugurated the workshop in the presence of Deputy Commissioners of Police K. Shanmugam (Coimbatore south) and Coimbatore Corporation Assistant Commissioner (East zone) S. Senthilkumaran. The workshop was attended by around 20 officers from AAI and 50 officials and representatives from Revenue Department, Coimbatore Corporation, Town and Country Planning, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Coimbatore District Small Industries Association and Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India. The workshop explained the application process for height clearance through NOCAS for buildings, apartments, mast, chimney, billboard, mobile towers and other structures around the airport. It discussed rules and modalities to be followed getting height clearance.