Aadi Perukku turns a low-key affair in Erode district

Published - August 03, 2024 05:58 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
People perform rituals on Aadi Perukku near Kalingarayan Canal in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

People perform rituals on Aadi Perukku near Kalingarayan Canal in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With the public barred from their holy dip in the River Cauvery, which continues to carry over one lakh cusecs of water, Aadi Perukku remained a low-key affair in the district on Saturday.

Usually, people gather in large numbers at Bhavani Kooduthurai near Sangameswarar Temple and at the bathing ghat at Magudeswarar Temple at Kodumudi for Aadi Perukku for the holy dip and other rituals. Given the copious amount of water discharged from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into the Cauvery, the district administration has barred entry into the river. At Bhavani and Kodumudi, barricades were erected to prevent people from entering the river and police personnel were posted for monitoring. Instead, devotees were provided showers arranged by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Board, with water drawn from the river.

The road that leads to the river at Karungalpalayam was also closed for the day. 

Despite the precautions, people were still found taking a dip in the river at several places, clearly risking their lives. Many performed rituals along the Kalingarayan Canal and bathed in it. Visitors were not allowed to visit Kodiveri Anicut and the upper part of the Bhavanisagar dam, where people usually gather in large numbers.

