Aadi Perukku festival celebrated with fervour

People in large numbers thronged River Cauvery at various places in the district on the occasion of Aadi Perukku festival on Saturday.

Right from early morning, people especially newly married couple offered worship to the river at bathing ghats at Bhavani Kooduthurai temple by taking holy dip and performing special puja. Women offered mulaippari to the river as a mark of thanksgiving to the river that ensures prosperity.

Devotees thronged Magudeswarar temple at Kodumudi and also Bannari Amman temple. People also took bath at the river at Karungalpalayam, Karnampalayam, Kodiveri anicut, Bhavani Sagar Reservoir, and Kalingarayan anicut. Police made elaborate security arrangements. Vehicle movement was disrupted due to haphazard parking of vehicles on the road outside the temples. Last year, River Cauvery was carrying water that touched both its banks owing to copious discharge from Mettur Dam. At present, about 2,000 cusecs is discharged from the dam.

Salem

Adi Perukku festival was celebrated with religious fervour in Salem and Namakkal districts. Devotees thronged the banks of River Cauvery in Mettur and took holy dip in the river as part of the festival. Huge crowd was also noticed at Muniyappan temple in Mettur and newly-wed couples offered special prayers here. Special pujas were performed at temples.

However, low water level at Stanley Reservoir disappointed devotees. Water level stood at 51.11 ft against the full level of 120ft. The storage was 18,518 mcft and the inflow 9,000 cusecs. The outflow was increased to 2,000 cusecs from Friday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel were stationed at various places along the banks of the river to ensure safety of devotees. Special buses were operated on behalf of the festival from various parts of the district.

Dharmapuri

Hundreds of tourists thronged Hogenakkal for the customary dip in the Cauvery flowing into Hogenakkal. The inflow into Hogenakkal was 8,000 cusecs.

Earlier, Collector S.Malarvizhi inaugurated the festivities by inaugurating the government exhibition in Hogenakkal.

Later, on behalf of the Fisheries Department, 1.50 lakh fishlings were released into the Cauvery. Various cultural events were organised on the occasion.