Aadi Perukku a low-key affair in Erode district

The district administration banned people from bathing in River Cauvery at Bhavani Kooduthurai in Erode on Wednesday, as the discharge in the river stood at 1.40 lakh cusecs . | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

August 03, 2022 18:32 IST

Devotees from nearby districts, who arrived at Bhavani and Kodumudi in Erode, were disappointed as they were not allowed to bathe in River Cauvery

With 1.40 lakh cusecs of water being discharged from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery and the district administration prohibiting people from taking a holy dip in the river, Aadi Perukku festival turned out to be a low-key affair across the district on Wednesday.

Since copious water flows in the river, Collector H. Krishnanunni announced that bathing in the river and offering prayers would not be allowed during the festival.

During Aadi Perukku, people usually gather in large numbers at Bhavani Kooduthurai near Sangameswarar Temple and at Magudeswarar Padithurai at Kodumudi and offer prayers. This year, barricades were erected by the district administration to prevent people from entering into the river. Police personnel were also posted to check for violations. Devotees from nearby districts, who arrived at Bhavani and Kodumudi, were disappointed as they were not allowed to bathe in the river. However, a few defied the order .

People take a holy dip in River Cauvery on account of Aadi Perukku at Poolampatti in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

In Salem district, people were allowed to bathe in the river at select places across the district, including Poolampatti and Mettur.

Newly wed couples and other devotees thronged the temples located along the river and offered prayers. TNSTC operated special buses to various destinations in the district.

In Namakkal district, bathing in the river was banned by the district administration.

Local holiday was declared in the districts on account of Aadi Perukku, Valvil Ori festival in Namakkal and Dheeran Chinnamalai memorial in Erode district.