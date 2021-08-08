Aadi Amavasai a low-key affair amid COVID-19 restrictions

Coimbatore

08 August 2021 23:05 IST

With the temples remaining closed in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Aadi Amavasai turned out to be a low-key affair as devotees were not allowed to perform rituals for ancestors in the water bodies near the temples.

Sources in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Developments (HR&CE) Department said that locations such as the Padithurai (ghat) near the Patteeswarar temple in Perur and the banks of River Bhavani close to the Vanabadrakaliamman temple in Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam, where devotees gather in large numbers to perform rituals for Aadi Amavasai, were barricaded to prevent entry. Police personnel sent back devotees who visited these temples on Sunday, the sources said.

However, devotees gathered at Ambarampalayam, near Anamalai, to perform rituals on the banks of River Aliyar. The Anamalai police said that around 100 people were sent back due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Similarly in Tiruppur district, devotees gathered on the banks of River Amaravathi near the Eswaran temple at Dharapuram on Sunday despite restrictions. Around 60 persons had arrived to perform the rituals and they were sent back, the Dharapuram police said.

All the major temples remained closed for devotees on Saturday and Sunday following the State government’s direction to close all places of worship on all Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to prevent crowding. However, some small temples that were not under the control of the HR&CE Department were open for devotees on Sunday, the sources said.