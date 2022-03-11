Aadhaar enrolment centre at head post office in Erode

A special Aadhaar enrollment centre continues to function at the Head Post Office on Gandhiji Road and the public can utilise the service from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all working days.

A release from J. Jayseelan, Senior Postmaster, Erode Head Post Office, said that Aadhaar enrolment and corrections in the card can also be done at the centre.

Corrections in name, address, date of birth and photograph can be done at the centre for which documents like ration card, bank pass book, pan card, pensioner card, post office identification card, identity cards issued by educational institutions, nativity certificate, photo electoral identity card, receipt of three months of electricity bill, water tax and phone bill can be submitted. The release asked the public to utilise the facility.