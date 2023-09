September 01, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Tiruppur

The Railway Mail Service has inaugurated an Aadhaar service centre at the Tiruppur Railway junction. A press release said the centre, which will function from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., will enable commuters to change name, apply for Aadhaar card, change address or link their mobile number to the Aadhaar.