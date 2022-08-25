Aadhaar enrolment centre at Head Post Office in Erode

Staff Reporter ERODE
August 25, 2022 17:50 IST

The special aadhaar enrolment centre will continue to function at the Head Post Office on Gandhiji Road from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all working days.

A release from J. Jayseelan, Senior Postmaster, Erode Head Post Office, said Aadhaar enrolment and corrections in the card could also be done at the centre. For corrections in name, address, date of birth and photograph, documents such as ration card, bank pass book, pan card, pensioner card, post office  identification card, identity cards issued by educational institutions, nativity certificate with photograph issued by MLA/MP, Tahsildar or a gazetted officer, photo electoral identity card, receipt of three months of electricity bill, water tax and phone bill could be submitted.

