ADVERTISEMENT

Aadhaar-EB connection linking deadline extended to February 28

February 15, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The deadline for the linking of consumer number with Aadhaar is extended till February 28, Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that so far 2.60 crore consumers have linked their Aadhaar, while seven lakh consumers are yet to complete the process. He said that no further extension would be given.

Asked about former Minister and MP C. Ve. Shanmugam’s claim that the electoral roll carries 40,000 ineligible voters in Erode (East) Assembly constituency, the Minister said, “We did not prepare the electoral roll.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Minister said that after the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission had accepted the power tariff proposal of Tangedco, the office bearers of the Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms Association met him and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wanted to reduce the tariff. “The Chief Minister asked us to hold consultation with them and three meetings were held to reduce the tariff,” he said.

The proposal to increase free electricity for power looms from 750 units to 1,000 units and reducing power tariff from ₹1.40 per unit to 70 paise per unit was sent to various Ministers and the process was completed recently. Since the byelection was announced, we have sought permission from the Election Commission (EC) for issuing Government Orders. But, the AIADMK submitted a letter to the EC against the implementation., he added.

“The EC have sought clarification from us and we have replied. If permission is not given now, we will issue the Government Order after the byelection,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US