Aadhaar-EB connection linking deadline extended to February 28

February 15, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

The deadline for the linking of consumer number with Aadhaar is extended till February 28, Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that so far 2.60 crore consumers have linked their Aadhaar, while seven lakh consumers are yet to complete the process. He said that no further extension would be given.

Asked about former Minister and MP C. Ve. Shanmugam’s claim that the electoral roll carries 40,000 ineligible voters in Erode (East) Assembly constituency, the Minister said, “We did not prepare the electoral roll.”

The Minister said that after the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission had accepted the power tariff proposal of Tangedco, the office bearers of the Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms Association met him and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wanted to reduce the tariff. “The Chief Minister asked us to hold consultation with them and three meetings were held to reduce the tariff,” he said.

The proposal to increase free electricity for power looms from 750 units to 1,000 units and reducing power tariff from ₹1.40 per unit to 70 paise per unit was sent to various Ministers and the process was completed recently. Since the byelection was announced, we have sought permission from the Election Commission (EC) for issuing Government Orders. But, the AIADMK submitted a letter to the EC against the implementation., he added.

“The EC have sought clarification from us and we have replied. If permission is not given now, we will issue the Government Order after the byelection,” he said.