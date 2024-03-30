A video, action and reaction

March 30, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:31 am IST

A video clip shared on social media that showed BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai quietly slipping a currency note to a woman who performed aarthi for him prompted Coimbatore District Election Officer Kranti Kumar Pati to take cognisance of it on Friday. Mr. Pati said the video clip had been forwarded to the State’s police department and an inquiry was under way. Mr. Annamalai, however, said the Collector had not verified the authenticity of the video, which was shot in July 2023 during his En Mann En Makkal yatra in Ramanathapuram, and instead chose to respond in haste. “It is the culture of the BJP to reciprocate love and affection with cash. We do not practise these at the time of elections,” he said. Later, the Collector conceded that it was an old video.

