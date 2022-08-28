A tribute to Noyyal with 220 varieties of flowers in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter Coimbatore
August 28, 2022 19:47 IST

People paying floral tribute to River Noyyal at Perur Padithurai in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Petals of over 200 varieties of flowers were showered into the Noyyal on Sunday in a symbolic gesture to thank the river for nourishing Coimbatore and rejuvenating its water bodies.

The event was organised by the Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu (KKPA) at Perur Padithurai (ghat) and volunteers and members of the public paid the floral tribute to the river.

KKPA coordinator R. Manikandan said 220 varieties of flowers were used to pay tribute to the river which regained its vigour in recent rain and filled tanks of the Noyyal river system. Krishnakamalam, Brahmakamalam, Nochi and Thumbai were among the flowers that found their place in the baskets of volunteers who arranged the event at the ghat. “We used only native flowers,” Mr. Manikandan said.

Verses from Thevaram and Thiruvasagam were recited as those who had gathered showered the flowers into the river.

According to organisers, the event was also meant to remind people of the significance of the river and the historic ghat that received the ashes of personalities including Mahatma Gandhi, K. Kamaraj and Jayaprakash Narayan.

KKPA had used 218 varieties of flowers for the previous edition of the event in 2021.

