A tough battle for AIADMK in Veppanahalli

DHARMAPURI

28 March 2021 23:57 IST

Erratic drinking water supply under Hogenakkal scheme is an issue

A predominantly rural constituency, farming is the mainstay of Veppanahalli. The constituency’s needs too have been largely related to this primary occupation.

The long standing demand has been an irrigation scheme to harvest water from Aaliyalam dam to the connecting lakes.

The Ennekolputhur-Badethalavu water harvesting project has remained an election issue.

The government had only recently announced the Ennekolputhur project, making it effectively a non-starter. Like in most constituencies, the erratic drinking water supply under the Hogenakkal water supply scheme is an issue.

The newly announced medical college is located in Veppanahalli constituency. But, the primary health centre falls woefully short to deal with major accident emergencies as it was on the accident-prone Krishnagiri –Hosur highway. Rayakottai with its horticultural produce lacks a cold storage facility.

Occasional crop depredation by elephants is also a festering grievance for farmers. A Government Arts and Science College and ITI are among the other demands of the people here.

Veppanahalli faces a two-cornered contest between the two main Dravidian parties.

For the AIADMK candidate and former minister K.P. Munusamy, a Vanniyar himself, the internal quota of 10.5 % for Vanniyas will fetch points – but only thus far, given that the constituency’s caste composition is a mix of Kurubas, Valmiki (Naidu), Gowdas and Vanniyars. Mr. Munusamy’s contest is rife with challenges of factionalism. The 2016 AIADMK candidate M. Hemnath was conspicuously absent at the candidate’s introductory meeting.

Mr. Munusamy himself, a native of Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri, is an ‘outsider’ in Veppanahalli. However, in 2016, the PMK’s vote share was 2.83% (5,476 votes). So, Mr.Munusamy could lean on this vote share.

DMK has fielded incumbent P. Murugan. Veppanahalli saw rumblings of discontent way back in 2016, when the seat was strongly contended by the Congress. But, it went to the DMK. This term again, DMK has wrested the seat.

The DMDK, after snapping ties with the AIADMK, has fielded S.M. Murugesan. The DMDK secured 4,656 votes (2.41% vote share) in 2016 as part of the third front.

Abdul Ajees Amanullah, a social worker, and Kuruba leader C.Chakkaralappa have filed nominations as Independents.