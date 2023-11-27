A total of 389 petitions received during grievances redress meeting in Coimbatore

November 27, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

During the weekly grievances day meet held at the Collectorate on Monday, M. Sharmila, the District Revenue Officer, responded to petitions from the public.

Multiple concerns were addressed during the session, encompassing financial assistance, land deeds, issuance of new family cards, and applications for housing schemes.

A total of 389 requests were received from the public, covering a range of issues such as the need for free homes (50), inclusion in housing board schemes (145), and job opportunities (six).

In the light of the recent incident wherein a Muslim student faced religious discrimination at a government school here, the All India Students Federation submitted a petition demanding that the district administration put an end to the issue by curbing religious discrimination in educational institutions, increasing accountability of authorities, crackdown on illicit sale of banned substances, and a judicial inquiry into the recent incident.