A team from PESO hold inquiry with the firecracker blast victim’s family

August 05, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

A three member team led by a the Joint Chief Controller of Explosives , Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) held an inquiry with the family of the Rajeshwari, the owner of the eatery in the vicinity of the fire cracker outlet that exploded killing nine persons last Saturday.

The inquiry was in pursuance of the victim’s family contesting the official theory of cyclinder blast as the trigger for the explosion. According to sources, the team from PESO held an inquiry in private with the family members and also forbade the presence of the local police or the revenue officials during the inquiry.

The family of Rajeshwari, whose hotel was claimed to have been the source of the explosion by the officials had vehemently rubbished the official claims stating that Rajeshwari’s body did not bear burns but injuries from building collapse. The local administration’s claims of cylinder blast was also alleged to have been inconsistent with the debris of the eatery.

