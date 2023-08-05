HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A team from PESO hold inquiry with the firecracker blast victim’s family

August 05, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A three member team led by a the Joint Chief Controller of Explosives , Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) held an inquiry with the family of the Rajeshwari, the owner of the eatery in the vicinity of the fire cracker outlet that exploded killing nine persons last Saturday.

The inquiry was in pursuance of the victim’s family contesting the official theory of cyclinder blast as the trigger for the explosion. According to sources, the team from PESO held an inquiry in private with the family members and also forbade the presence of the local police or the revenue officials during the inquiry.

The family of Rajeshwari, whose hotel was claimed to have been the source of the explosion by the officials had vehemently rubbished the official claims stating that Rajeshwari’s body did not bear burns but injuries from building collapse. The local administration’s claims of cylinder blast was also alleged to have been inconsistent with the debris of the eatery. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.