ADVERTISEMENT

Special POCSO Court proposed for Krishnagiri

Updated - June 27, 2024 06:01 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 05:51 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. M. Sarayu reviewed the action taken against crimes against women and children at the monthly review meeting of the District Child Protection Unit at the Collectorate in Krishnagiri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A recommendation has been made to the government to set up a special POCSO Court for the district, aimed at expediting the resolution of cases related to child sexual violence, district Collector K.M. Sarayu said during the monthly review meeting held to assess the progress in addressing crimes against women and children.

The Collector instructed the police to promptly register a First Information Report (FIR) in response to a complaint of child abuse or sexual assault and to address any delays in the FIR registration process. Additionally, the police were directed to expedite the trial by gathering essential evidence and documentation to ensure timely justice for the survivors of child sexual abuse.

The District Child Protection Unit was directed to include a monthly refresher programme on the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) to teachers as a regular programme. Similarly, the possibility of providing free legal aid under the District Legal Services Authority to victims of domestic violence was also discussed at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US