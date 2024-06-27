Special POCSO Court proposed for Krishnagiri

A recommendation has been made to the government to set up a special POCSO Court for the district, aimed at expediting the resolution of cases related to child sexual violence, district Collector K.M. Sarayu said during the monthly review meeting held to assess the progress in addressing crimes against women and children.

The Collector instructed the police to promptly register a First Information Report (FIR) in response to a complaint of child abuse or sexual assault and to address any delays in the FIR registration process. Additionally, the police were directed to expedite the trial by gathering essential evidence and documentation to ensure timely justice for the survivors of child sexual abuse.

The District Child Protection Unit was directed to include a monthly refresher programme on the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) to teachers as a regular programme. Similarly, the possibility of providing free legal aid under the District Legal Services Authority to victims of domestic violence was also discussed at the meeting.