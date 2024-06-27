GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special POCSO Court proposed for Krishnagiri

Updated - June 27, 2024 06:01 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 05:51 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. M. Sarayu reviewed the action taken against crimes against women and children at the monthly review meeting of the District Child Protection Unit at the Collectorate in Krishnagiri.

Collector K. M. Sarayu reviewed the action taken against crimes against women and children at the monthly review meeting of the District Child Protection Unit at the Collectorate in Krishnagiri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A recommendation has been made to the government to set up a special POCSO Court for the district, aimed at expediting the resolution of cases related to child sexual violence, district Collector K.M. Sarayu said during the monthly review meeting held to assess the progress in addressing crimes against women and children.

The Collector instructed the police to promptly register a First Information Report (FIR) in response to a complaint of child abuse or sexual assault and to address any delays in the FIR registration process. Additionally, the police were directed to expedite the trial by gathering essential evidence and documentation to ensure timely justice for the survivors of child sexual abuse.

The District Child Protection Unit was directed to include a monthly refresher programme on the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) to teachers as a regular programme. Similarly, the possibility of providing free legal aid under the District Legal Services Authority to victims of domestic violence was also discussed at the meeting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.