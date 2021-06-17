A simple wedding yields bountiful donation

A couple from Tiruppur have recently donated over ₹ 37 lakhs towards COVID-19 relief and other philanthropic activities as the lockdown forced them to cut down on their wedding expenses.

According to P. Arul Selvam, chairman of a private manufacturing unit that produces water tanks, his son A. Arul Pranesh got married to G. Anu in a simple ceremony near Kangeyam on June 14 in adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocol. However, Mr. Selvam, who is a member of Rotary Club of Tiruppur Smart City, suggested that the cash that was made unnecessary could be donated to various projects via Rotary Clubs and also for the COVID-19 treatment expenses of those in need. With the newly-weds and their family agreeing to it, the cash to the tune of ₹ 37.66 lakh was donated to COVID-19 care centres maintained by Rotary Clubs in Tiruppur, Perundurai and Palladam, other Rotary projects, he said.

Mr. Pranesh said none of the family members were opposed to the decision to donate the money. “Everybody was happy,” he said.