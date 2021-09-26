A sensory park for special children opened at CMCH

Coimbatore

26 September 2021 00:25 IST

A sensory integration and therapeutic park is the new addition to the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Minister for Public Works Department E.V. Velu and Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran inaugurated the park in the presence of Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran, CMCH Dean A. Nirmala and senior doctors on Saturday.

The park attached to the DEIC has facilities which are designed to treat sensory processing disorders in children. Various activities at the park help such children in learning to use their senses (touch, smell, taste, sight and hearing) together though therapy sessions, said the staff.

Children born at the CMCH or other government hospitals are referred to the DEIC if doctors suspect any disorder. Also, preterm babies, children born out of high risk pregnancies, those born with jaundice, low birth weight, birth asphyxia and respiratory distress syndrome are also referred to the DEIC to have timely check-ups.

Children with conditions including neuro motor impairment, club foot, squint, congenital cataract, congenital deafness, cleft lip, thalassemia, vision impairment, hearing impairment, learning disorder, dental caries are also treated at the DEIC.

Dr. Nimala said that 226 children benefited from cochlear implants done at the hospital so far.

The DEIC has nodal officer, medical officer, dentist, dental technician, optometrist, psychiatrist, physiotherapist, speech therapist, occupational therapist, medical social worker, lab technician, system analyst and data entry operator.

As part of observing International Week of the Deaf, the Ministers distributed hearing aids to beneficiaries.