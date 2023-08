August 11, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A. Saravana Sundar assumed office as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, on Friday.

Mr. Sundar had been serving as DIG of Tiruchi range before his new appointment. Senior police officers welcomed him as he assumed office, following which he held a brief meeting with them. The Coimbatore range comprises Coimbatore district (rural), the Nilgiris, Tiruppur district (rural) and Erode.

Mr. Sundar is replacing C. Vijayakumar.