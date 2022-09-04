A reunion after 45 years at in Wellington in Coonoor

Cadets, who passed out from the Officers Training School (OTS), Madras, 45-year-ago met again at the Madras Regiment War Memorial at Wellington in Coonoor on Saturday.

In a press release, the Madras Regimental Center (MRC) said that the officers passed out from the OTS on September 3, 1977. “SS NT-24 T-15 is a course which has done exceptionally well with many officers reaching flag ranks and others having distinguished careers in IAS, IPS, state civil services, business ventures and in their field of education,” the press release said.

“To its credit, the course holds a record number of decorations,” the press release added. Many of the officers, who were part of the course, took part in the Siachen and Sri Lanka operations, the Kargil War, counter-insurgency and peacekeeping operations in India and abroad, the MRC stated.