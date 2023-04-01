A++ ranking by NAAC sets off celebration in Bharathiar University 

April 01, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A sense of jubilation pervades the campus of Bharathiar University following the A++ ranking by National Assessment and Accreditation Council with a score of 3.63 on a four-point scale.

The rating has not only enhanced the academic standing of the university, but also paved the way to shore up its finances.

The Vice-Chancellors Committee hosted high-tea for all the employees on Thursday to celebrate the occasion.

New measures to identify gaps from the perspective of rating agencies and rectify them through formation of internal and external Committees had paid off, according to senior professors.

The A++ rating meant enlarged scope for more MoUs with foreign universities for student and faculty exchange programmes and joint research, a senior professor said.

In all, 18 teams and committees were formed ahead of the visit by the NAAC peer team, university sources said. The highlight is that the highest-level ranking could be secured even in the absence of a full-time Vice-Chancellor, whose presence is crucial for prompt decision-making.

The university was now in a position to secure funds from national and International agencies for enlarging its ambit of academic reach. More number of students from other States would, henceforth, evince interest to pursue PG degree courses in the university, president of Bharathiar University Teachers Association K. Vasanth said.

The presence of international airport and the industrial vibrancy were add-on factors to the excellent infrastructure on the over 900-acre campus, he said.

According to academics, higher educational institutions cannot keep depending on the block grant from the State Government for sustenance. At present, the fee charged from students and affiliated colleges and the enrolment in distance education programmes constitute the major chunk of revenue.

Options for revenue generation through Research and Consultancy should also tapped optimally, as in the case of IITs and IIMs, a former Vice-Chancellor of a State University said.