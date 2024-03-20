A. Raja to contest again from the Nilgiris

March 20, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A. Raja is all set to contest from the Nilgiris for fourth time, following the DMK’s release of its list of candidates to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Raja, who was elected from the Nilgiris constituency for the first time in 2009, was defeated in 2014 and was elected once again in 2019. His parliamentary career began in 1996, when he was elected to the 11th Lok Sabha from Perambalur constituency, his place of birth. He was re-elected in 2004 from the same constituency.

He also served as Minister of State for Rural Development in the NDA government and later on, as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. He also was the Cabinet Minister of Environment and Forests under the UPA-I regime and later, the Minister for Communication and Information Technology, a post he resigned from in 2010 over the 2G Spectrum case. Mr. Raja was acquitted of all charges by a Delhi court in 2017.

During Mr. Raja’s years as the Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP, he has been praised for his response during the catastrophic landslips that occurred in the district in 2009, as well as for helping bring in investments and developmental projects aimed at benefiting the Nilgiris’ residents.