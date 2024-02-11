A. Raja refuses to apologise for remarks against MGR

February 11, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - COIMBATORE

Refusing to apologise for his recent remarks on late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, the Nilgiris Lok Sabha member and DMK deputy general secretary A. Raja on Saturday said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami should first express regret for insulting late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on multiple occasions in the past.

At a protest meeting in Avinashi, Mr. Palaniswami advised Mr. Raja to express regret [for his remarks], and cautioned that he would face the consequences in the Lok Sabha election for having made the comment.

“Mr. Palaniswami has no locus standi to brand me as an unfit person [to talk about MGR],” Mr. Raja said, adding that he was prepared to resign from his party post in the event of Mr. Palaniswami and other AIADMK leaders expressing regret for their derogatory comments on Mr. Stalin and his family.

Asked about Mr. Palaniswami’s contention that the DMK had come to power only because of MGR’s charisma, Mr. Raja said he would talk about it later.

