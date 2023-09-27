A. Raja, an ‘absentee landlord,’ who speaks ill of sanatana dharma, says Annamalai in the Nilgiris

September 27, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

State president of the K. Annamalai criticised Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP, A. Raja, comparing him to an “absentee landlord” who is never seen by his constituents. He also said that Mr. Raja did not speak about any of the problems in his constituency, but instead focused on speaking ill of sanatana dharma.

He was speaking at the ‘En Mann En Makkal’ padayatra in Gudalur in the Nilgiris on Tuesday.

“2G Raja (referring to the 2G spectrum case) is like an ‘absentee landlord’. Nobody in the Nilgiris has seen him. He is only here to cause problems and speak badly of sanatana dharma, comparing it to HIV and AIDS… He has no connection to the Nilgiris and no interest in trying to address people’s issues. That is why the BJP is addressing all the people’s problems in the Nilgiris,” he said.

He urged the people to elect the next MP from the BJP alliance, who will listen to the people’s grievances. “As far as I am concerned, there are only two castes in India – the rich and the poor. The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to eliminate poverty through schemes targeted at the poor. Over the years, the Modi government, which is a pro-people government has built lakhs of houses and toilets, as well as ensuring loans to farmers, LPG cylinder connections and electricity for all,” said Mr. Annamalai.

He also alleged that 16 out of 34 DMK Ministers had corruption charges pending against them. “11 of these allegations are not made by the BJP. They are from when the DMK was last in power and the 11 cases are pending in court. The other five are complaints of corruption from the BJP. If you count correctly, unlike Mr. Stalin, 16 out of 34 Ministers are accused of corruption,” he said. In contrast, our Council of Ministers is 79, including the Prime Minister, However, not even one of the Ministers has been charged with corruption for nine years since we came to power,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai also announced that the party would provide financial relief for the family of a 45-year-old man who was killed in an elephant attack in Cherambadi on Tuesday.

Later in the evening, Mr. Annamalai spoke at the ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ padayatra in Udhagamandalam.

