A push for change

Women share their stories of success at the 2020 Women’s Power Summit

The 2020 Women’s Power Summit, organised by FICCI FLO Coimbatore, had invited women who used their voices, positions, privilege and commitment to push for change. They included social entrepreneur Meenakshi Ramesh, Angel Investor Shanti Mohan, environmentalist Mridula Ramesh, film producer Archana Kalpathi, actor Lakshmi Manchu and fashion designer Jayanti Reddy. Journalist Mitali Mukherjee moderated the sessions.

The conversations centred around creating spaces in male-dominated work areas, being heard, and most significantly leaning in to improve the lives of others. Practical initiatives such as providing day care facilities, assuring them a job after they returned from childbirth and making them financially literate are as important as creating a safe and supportive home environment for them and bringing up sons to be feminists, they said.

Giving the example of #MeToo movement, Lakshmi Manchu pointed out how a collective uprising had wrought such powerful change. It was imperative that women be actively involved in financial decision making, said Shanti Mohan while Archana Kalpathi advocated employing more of them in the film industry. Meenakshi Ramesh struck a positive note when she said that women enrolment into education had improved and there were a sizeable number of them who were driving the change. She said it was also the task of the privileged women to share their wealth, work and wisdom.

Mridula had a less positive take as she described the devastating impact of climate change on women. From droughts and floods to diseases and unemployment, they suffered the most, she said. In a telling presentation she linked climate change to dowry deaths, amongst other revealing and shocking statistics.

Swathy Rohit, the Event Chair for the summit concluded, “This year’s International Women’s Day theme is #eachforequal. And I truly believe it is not empowerment we need. We are already an empowered lot, but we want equal opportunities.”