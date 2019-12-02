A panchayat shows the way in creating micro forests

Saplings of varying heights look up to the skies, slowly nurtured by the workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). There are oaks of all kinds, jamuns, neems – all pitted, planted, and watered diligently under the scheme.

Poramboke land

The two plots of village poramboke, now home to these saplings, are witnessing a transformation in the current monsoon at Kodianapalli panchayat in Vepanapalli block here.

“Over 3,500 saplings have, so far, been planted and each pit reinforced by little bunds for water retention,” says Sivakumar, Block Development Officer, for Vepanapalli with evident pride. “And, all this was accomplished under MGNREGS works. This plot is particularly special for how well it has enabled the nurturing of the plants. The plots here were already fenced with gates to keep the grazing livestock out,” says Mr. Sivakumar. Other such locations have had issues with fencing, and upkeep has been difficult.

The nature of works taken up under MNREGS has seen a shift in the recent years from desilting to road works to sapling plantations to private works based on labour need. Yet, it continues to be seen addressed as “road works” to imply MGNREGS works in the villages.

Under MGNREGS, 13,000 saplings are targeted for 2019-20 for Vepanapalli. While, each block has also been given captive nurseries under MGNREGS, for Kodianapalli plots, the saplings were sourced through corporate social responsibility. “The saplings in our nursery were only under a feet high, while the depth of the pits were 2 feet deep. So, saplings had to be sourced with the help of the District Forest officer. Next year, our own saplings from the nursery will be fit for use,” says the BDO.

A similar plantation drive under the MGNREGS is successful in the model high school at Billanakuppam, where the saplings are protected by a compound wall and watered daily by beneficiaries. In Kodianapalli, staggered trenches are also dug up between farms for water harvesting under MGNREGS.

Wages

“The wages under MNREGS are for planting, pitting, watering, bund making – ₹229 per day. It helps provide work for the requisite number of mandays and also help raise pockets of micro forests that will take care of itself once it grows,” says Mr. Sivakumar.