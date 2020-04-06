A noteworthy gesture by couple

A young couple, who planned and dreamt big for their first baby shower had to cancel their plans due to nationwide lockdown. However, they found other ways to celebrate the moment.

K. Nivedha and P. Balakumar from Selanaikenpatti here are into textile business.

The couple had planned for a big baby shower inviting all their near and dear ones.

However, due to lockdown, they had to cancel the plans as many of their relatives from other districts wouldn’t be able to travel here due to the restrictions. The couple, however, to mark the moment decided to spend the money meant for the event to buy grocery kits and safety gadgets for Corporation sanitary workers.

“The sanitary workers and other essential service providers are risking their lives to keep us safe. They are doing a great service at the moment and we are thankful to them. Due to lockdown, we couldn’t conduct the baby shower as planned and the best way we could support these service providers and governments in their efforts against COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distancing. This is our small way of expressing gratitude to them. Grocery kits and about 4,000 masks are being offered to them using the budget meant for the event”, said Ms. Nivedha.

Mr. Balakumar said, “we planned to celebrate the baby shower in a grand manner but we feel this is even more grand and we feel contented doing this. We express our gratitude to Salem Corporation, governments and essential service providers in their efforts to prevent the disease.”