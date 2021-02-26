A. Nirmala to be CMCH Dean

Coimbatore

26 February 2021 23:52 IST

The Health and Family Welfare Department announced on Friday that A. Nirmala, who was serving as the Dean of Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, will be posted as the Dean-cum-Special Officer of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

According to the order issued by Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Dean-cum-Special Officer of Government Medical College Hospital at Udhagamandalam M. Raveendran will be posted as the new Dean of ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.

