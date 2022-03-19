A new initiative to motivate government school students in Coimbatore

It was a unique Saturday for around 100 Class XI students from 10 government schools in the district as they got to interact over a coffee and go on a trip with not their teachers or headmasters, but with District Collector G.S. Sameeran.

With the launch of 'Polaam Right' initiative by the district administration, the atmosphere at the conference hall in the Collectorate, where formal meetings with officials usually take place, had an air of humour and informality. Sipping coffee and taking occasional bites of the biscuits and snacks, around 50 students asked Mr. Sameeran a wide range of questions, to which he replied with a smile.

“How did you manage to study MBBS and then study for IAS?” was the question from one student, to which the Collector replied that one must carry out studies “with full involvement.”

On a question about mobile phone usage, Mr. Sameeran urged the students to focus on their studies during Class XI and XII and not be distracted with their smartphones. “It has become like a part of your body and mind. There should be some detachment,” he said. He also enquired about the aspirations of the students and provided suggestions on working towards their goals.

Mr. Sameeran later told mediapersons that this initiative will be held every week, where government school students from the district will be taken to prominent locations in the city after an interaction. “This initiative is to motivate government school students,” he said.

K.S. Rahul, a Class XI student from Government Higher Secondary School in Kempanaickenpalayam, said that he found the interaction to be “very useful.” “He spoke to us in a frank manner,” he said. “More than a Collector, he was like a friend to us,” said S. Gokila, a Class XI student from Government Higher Secondary School in S.S. Kulam.

Following the hour-long interaction, the Collector and Chief Educational Officer for Coimbatore district N. Geetha accompanied the students to the Insect Museum at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. Mr. Sameeran then proceeded to meet the other batch of 50 students at Coimbatore Medical College on Avinashi Road in the afternoon and had lunch with them.