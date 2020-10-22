A memoral for fallen heroes in J&K

Udhagamandalam

22 October 2020 23:39 IST

Umesh Gopinath Jadhav, 43, from Maharashtra residing in Bengaluru has started collecting soil from the graves of war heroes from across the country to build a memorial for fallen soldiers in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was here to collect the soil from the grave of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw at his cemetry. Mr. Jadhav said that the death of 40 CRPF jawans during the Pulwama attack had shocked him. He said that he was visiting the graves of army jawans, border security force personnel and police who had lost their lives in battle or had made great sacrifices for the country.

He started collecting soil from the graves of the country’s war heroes since April 9. Mr. Jadhav had already collected soil from the graves of the 40 soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, as well as heroes from the graves of Kargil war heroes. He has travelled across the country and has collected soil from the graves of 76 war heroes.

