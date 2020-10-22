A memoral for fallen heroes in J&K

Umesh Gopinath Jadhav, 43, from Maharashtra residing in Bengaluru has started collecting soil from the graves of war heroes from across the country to build a memorial for fallen soldiers in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
He was here to collect the soil from the grave of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw at his cemetry. Mr. Jadhav said that the death of 40 CRPF jawans during the Pulwama attack had shocked him. He said that he was visiting the graves of army jawans, border security force personnel and police who had lost their lives in battle or had made great sacrifices for the country.
He started collecting soil from the graves of the country’s war heroes since April 9. Mr. Jadhav had already collected soil from the graves of the 40 soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, as well as heroes from the graves of Kargil war heroes. He has travelled across the country and has collected soil from the graves of 76 war heroes.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath