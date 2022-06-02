A memorable ride during INTEC inauguration 

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, (left) taking a ride on a replica of Benz Patent Motorwagen at INTEC 2022 in Coimbatore on Thursday. G.D. Rajkumar, Director of UMS Technologies, is also in the picture. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles had a surprise awaiting him when he inaugurated INTEC 2022 at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex here on Thursday. He got to ride on a replica of Benz Patent Motorwagen from the inaugural meeting venue to the fair inauguration point.

According to G.D. Rajkumar, Director of UMS Technologies, the company makes the replica here and exports it to collectors and museums world over. It is an exact replica of the automobile built by Carl Benz in 1886 and several parts of it are handmade.

“We have manufactured 119 vehicles so far and more than 95 % of it were exported. It runs on Benzene. Since the Chief Guest of INTEC is the Managing Director of Daimler, we wanted to give him this surprise. He was extremely thrilled and happy,” Mr. Rajkumar said.