A man on a mission to combat substance abuse

Kuldeep Singh Rathod is a man on a mission. The 53-year-old polio-afflicted Ludhiana man with his grayish-white beard has been on road since April 1 tracing the length (and breadth) of the country to educate the students in schools and colleges the dangers of substance abuse, and also to blow the whistle on the drug peddlers.

Hailing from Punjab, a State known for its menace of drug abuse, Kuldeep Singh Rathod knows better what drugs are doing to the youth of the country. Perhaps, it was this awareness that led him on his current mission through nine States starting from Ludhiana.

Kuldeep Rathod built his motorcycle to accommodate his polio-afflicted limbs. The battery operated motorcycle allows him to travel 120 km. per four hour-battery charge. He stops at Gurudwaras, where he is fed, and rests in petrol stations at night, where he charges his motorcycle battery.

His day on the road starts soon after he wakes up at 4 a.m. He waits outside schools and colleges to check for possible addicts. “I can tell a face of an addict, coming from Punjab. Then, I pretend to look for a drag and ask for a supplier, which is how I nail down a peddler,” he says. But, the crucial part of his mission is his time in schools and colleges, where he speaks to students on the dangers of substance abuse. When not addressing students, he rides his bike with the banner on substance abuse.

Awareness alright, but blowing the whistle on drug peddlers does seem dangerous. But, Mr .Rathod is unfazed. “I have faced threats from drug peddlers in Nagpur and Mumbai. I had caught a drug peddler seated on my motorcycle with my kirpan as my weapon nailing him down and called the police to come to the spot,” says Mr. Rathod.

He also visits Siva temples, which he says are clandestine haunts for substance abuse in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. “There are sadhus outside temples in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where they handout drugs as ‘prasad’ to the youth. I’ve tried talking to them as well. No religion sanctions substance abuse,” he says.

In a chat laced with a self-composed ghazal, and an unflinching trust in his Guru Gobind Singh, Mr. Rathod believes he is led by the goodness of society and his mission. And it is this essential faith in society’s goodness is also keeping him safe, he believes. I found support in many groups in Punjab, Akila his heart bleeds for the youth of the country, who he says are in the clutches of substance abuse.

Having spent his working life as an accountant in a farm, the father of an only child – a daughter, who practices medicine in Patna, is a contented man with a sense of urgency. “I lost my wife, who was also disabled, in 2008. I’m on my own. I speak to my daughter every day to tell her I’m safe on the road. My son-in-law is a doctor at a private hospital in Chennai,” he says as he leaves to travel from Krishnagiri.