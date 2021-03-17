A litmus test for DMK

SALEM

The contest at Salem North constituency will be a litmus test for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam as it is the only seat where DMK was able to fly its victory flag in 2016 Assembly elections.

R. Rajendran, the incumbent has been fielded again by DMK here and the AIADMK is throwing up a strong fight by fielding incumbent Salem West Legislator G. Venkatachalam. On Tuesday, DMK leader M.K. Stalin made a surprise visit to the constituency and walked through the streets of Shevapet market seeking votes to ensure that DMK retains the seat. In 2016, Mr. Rajendran won with a margin of 9,873 votes here.

The constituency hosts major government offices, government quarters, silver jewellery manufacturing units, sago factories and brick kilns. The constituency has significant number of minority voters and was the venue of Salem Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Shevapet market traders have been complaining about GST. The silver anklet manufacturers in the constituency were severely affected due to the GST, hike in silver prices and COVID-19 lockdown. The manufacturers here have been demanding a welfare board for workers in the industry as over one lakh families in the district are involved in the trade.

The DMK manifesto has promised to make the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital into a multi-speciality hospital. The hospital caters to medical needs of patients beyond the district as well.

The speedy completion of railway flyover at Mulluvadi gate has been a long-standing demand of the public. The railway gate here is closed several times a day leading to severe traffic congestion in the region. Public here has also been demanding to put to better use the Salem Town Railway station by operating more trains in the Virudhachalam route.

Public have been demanding the improvement of city roads and desilting the Thirumaniumutharu river which passes through the city.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam has fielded Guru Chakravarthi and C. Natarajan has been fielded by AMMK for the elections.