A legislation for priority in jobs for the locals will be passed in the upcoming Assembly session, says PAC Chairperson Selvaperunthagai

P. V. Srividya KRISHNAGIRI
October 12, 2022 23:36 IST

 A legislation will be passed in the upcoming Assembly session to underline priority in jobs for the locals and “sons of the soil”, said Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairperson K. Selvaperunthagai here on the sidelines of the Committee’s inspection of development projects in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

Addressing questions on the high proportion of migrant workforce in companies that have set shop in Hosur, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said the Labour Act clearly states that 80% of the workforce shall be permanent workforce and only 20% contractual workforce.

“The Chief Minister is inviting investors with the explicit understanding that employment will be provided to the locals first. We are not setting up industries to provide work to other State workers at the cost our of own local employable workforce,” Mr.Selvaperunthagai said.

Later, speaking at a press meet, the Commitee Chairperson said lot of irregularities dating back to the last 10 years were seen in many departments.  “In the Rural Development Department, materials were procured for ₹ 2.20 crore and without putting them to any use, they were being put up for sale for a mere ₹ 20,200. We have summoned them for an inquiry to Chennai,” he said.

A monitoring committee under the District Collector will also be set up to bring quarries under surveillance.

“AD- Mines has been directed to submit a report on the permissible limits on quarries and the extent of quarrying done in 337 quarries in the district. The report shall be submitted within three months,” Mr.Selvaperunthagai said.

