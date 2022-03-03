A. Kalpana set to be Coimbatore’s first woman Mayor

R. Vetriselvan, the Deputy Mayor candidate for Coimbatore Corporation.

N. Dineshkumar, who has been chosen by the DMK as the Mayor candidate of Tiruppur Corporation. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The DMK officially announced A. Kalpana as the Mayor candidate for Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday, as she is set to become the first woman Mayor of Coimbatore Corporation. The indirect election to the mayoral and deputy mayor posts will be held on March 4 (Friday).

Ms. Kalpana won from ward 19 securing 3,702 votes, which is 50.12% of the total votes polled in the ward and more than twice the number of votes won by her opponent from AIADMK. Hailing from a humble background, the 40-year-old Ms. Kalpana also emerged as an unlikely candidate as other names for the Mayor post were doing the rounds in the DMK circles ahead of the indirect elections.

Speaking to reporters on on Thursday, Ms. Kalpana expressed confidence of making Coimbatore the leading city in the State by ensuring basic amenities such as drinking water supply and improving quality of roads.

The DMK also announced R. Vetriselvan, who won from ward 92, as the Deputy Mayor candidate. He said that he was one of the councillors in the erstwhile Kuniamuthur municipality from 2006 to 2011 and that as Deputy Mayor, he would focus on drinking water supply, completion of underground drainage works and repairing damaged roads in Coimbatore.

R. Balasubramaniam, the Deputy Mayor candidate for Tiruppur Corporation..

The DMK announced its Tiruppur north urban district in-charge N. Dineshkumar as the Mayor candidate for Tiruppur Corporation.. He had contested and lost in three elections (2009 Lok Sabha elections, 2011 urban local body elections and 2014 Lok Sabha elections) from Tiruppur as a member of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).

Subsequently, he joined the DMK in 2016 and was made the party’s Tiruppur north urban district in-charge in 2020. In the recent urban local body elections, he secured 4,333 votes or 65.53% of the total number of votes polled in the ward. The 44-year-old Mr. Dineshkumar is poised to become the third Mayor of Tiruppur Corporation following the indirect election.

The Deputy Mayor post has been allotted to Communist Party of India. CPI’s Tiruppur district secretary M. Ravi announced R. Balasubramaniam, who won from ward 37, as the candidate for the post. The 65-year-old Mr. Balasubramaniam has been a member of the CPI since 1975 and is running a knitwear manufacturing business, according to his profile.